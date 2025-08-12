WIN takes campaign to communities across Guyana

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) fanned out across several regions over the weekend to meet residents in their communities.

With just under three weeks before the September 1 General and Regional Elections, WIN’s presidential candidate, businessman Azruddin Mohamed, led a series of visits to villages in Regions Seven, Nine, and Ten, as well as stops in Region Three and Georgetown. On its Facebook page, the party says the emphasis on direct engagement over large-scale rallies allows it to hear concerns first hand and share its message more personally.