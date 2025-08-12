Israel’s reprehensible conduct

Israel’s continuing starving and wanton killing of Palestinians in all parts of the flattened Gaza Strip will only end when the United States and other armourers in the west cease supplying it with offensive weaponry. The horrific scenes of starvation and the daily scrambling for the paltry food relief echoes passages of the Jewish Holocaust of 1939 to 1945 and Israel will have to be held accountable. Shame should also permeate leading Arab capitals such as Cairo – in particular – and Amman and Riyadh over how they have simply stood by without taking concerted efforts to relieve the daily hunger and suffering. The proclaimed brotherhood and sisterhood with the people of Palestine is a sham.

Until the arms supply chain is cut, Israel’s ambitions to annex and level more Palestinian land will continue to soar. Its latest outrage has been to suggest the taking over of the entire Gaza Strip to ostensibly neutralise the threat from Hamas but which would effectively be annexation. Coming in the backdrop of the ludicrous proposal by President Trump to empty Gaza of its citizens and turn it into a tourist haven one can even detect a convergence of interest between Washington and the remorselessly bloody campaign of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

More than 61,000 Palestinians have now been killed since October 7 2023, the majority being civilians and many of them women and children. On Sunday, Reuters reported that an airstrike killed six journalists including prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al Sharif in a tent at Gaza City’s Al Shifa Hospital compound, the deadliest strike against journalists during the Israeli campaign that has lasted more than 22 months.

Yesterday, witnesses told Reuters that Israeli tanks and planes pounded Sabra, Zeitoun, and Shejaia, three eastern suburbs of Gaza City in the north of the territory, pushing many families westwards from their homes.

The only thing that can be done by countries like Guyana – especially considering its presence on the UN Security Council – is to continue to condemn and ostracize Israel for its outrageous conduct.

Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations on August 10th took Israel to task and it is worth repeating here some of what she said.

“After months of public expressions from various Israeli officials, we are confronted with the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet to occupy Gaza City by 7 October 2025. The implementation of this decision will engender the forcible displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and would further undermine the two-state solution. We call on Israel to reverse this reprehensible decision.

“In both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, we are witnessing in real time, and on a daily basis, decisions and actions that violate international law, and threaten regional and international peace and security. It is striking, Mr. President, that Israel continues to announce to the world beforehand, including in this Council, decisions that would violate international law if implemented. We have witnessed this with UNRWA and, more recently, with OCHA. This decision to take full control of Gaza is the latest installment in Israel’s contemptible actions against the Palestinian people. It comes on top of numerous infractions committed over the decades since the decision was made for the Israeli state to be established in the land of Palestine in 1947. Indeed, Palestinians have lived through the Nakba and the ensuing years characterized by constant violence and dispossession owing to the Israeli occupation.

“Guyana reiterates its condemnation of the attacks on Israel on 7 October (2023) perpetrated by Hamas and other armed groups. Yet, Mr. President, nothing – absolutely nothing – justifies the collective punishment that Israel has perpetuated against the people of Gaza over the past two years”.

She then went on to say: “The Council must act in the face of all that is taking place in Gaza, and now in response to Israel’s annexation plans. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was clear in its pronouncements regarding the illegality of any annexation of Palestinian territory by Israel. We must intensify our efforts to ensure Israel completely evacuates the Palestinian territory and withdraws to the pre-1967 lines, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ.

“Guyana also urges that this Council act collectively to achieve an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to end the violence against civilians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. We must also take action to enable conditions for a drastic improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza. We have taken note that Israel’s military plans involve providing humanitarian aid to civilians outside combat zones. Unfortunately, the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) have already provided us with enough information on what the provision of aid by the GHF looks like – inadequate, dangerous and limited in reach. The Council must demand facility for the United Nations and its humanitarian partners to have full humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Gaza, so that there can be a flood of assistance into the area in a rapid, safe, and unhindered manner”.

With each atrocity in Gaza, Israel continues to dishonour the memory of the Nazi barbarities against the Jews during the Second World War. PM Netanyahu meanwhile continues to capitalize on far-right sentiment in the Israeli Cabinet to continue his hold on power.

The UN expert who first warned that Israel was developing a campaign of deliberate mass starvation in Gaza has told the UK Guardian newspaper that governments and corporations cannot claim to be surprised at the horror now unfolding.

“Israel has built the most efficient starvation machine you can imagine. So while it’s always shocking to see people being starved, no one should act surprised. All the information has been out in the open since early 2024,” Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, told the newspaper.

“Israel is starving Gaza. It’s genocide. It’s a crime against humanity. It’s a war crime. I have been repeating it and repeating it and repeating it, I feel like Cassandra,” said Fakhri, referring to the Greek mythological figure whose warnings and predictions were ignored.

The Guardian said that Mr Fakhri was among the first to warn about the impending famine – and the need for determined action to stop Israel from starving the two million inhabitants of Gaza.

In an interview with the Guardian published on 28 February 2024, Mr Fakhri said: “We have never seen a civilian population made to go so hungry so quickly and so completely, that is the consensus among starvation experts … ​​Intentionally depriving people of food is clearly a war crime. Israel has announced its intention to destroy the Palestinian people, in whole or in part, simply for being Palestinian … this is now a situation of genocide.”

In due course the Israelis who are responsible for these reprehensible actions will be held accountable. In the meanwhile, Guyana and CARICOM must hold a common line at all international fora in solidarity with the people of Palestine and more specifically Gaza.