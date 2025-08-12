Appalled at the dilapidated state of Wakapau’s sports facility and its myriad socioeconomic issues

Dear Editor,

On 9 August 2024, I entered Wakapau to meet the people—a village that has given the AFC tremendous support over the years. Wakapau is a place of natural beauty, ideal for tourism and fish cultivation, and its people showed both myself and Naith Ram great respect and kindness. Located in Region 2, Wakapau may be one of the oldest Indigenous villages in Guyana. It sits as islands within a lake, offering breathtaking scenery. However, as I walked to the pavilion where our discussions were to be held, I was struck by the dilapidated state of the facility. It gave me the impression that the Minister responsible for sport had turned a blind eye to the needs of Wakapau.

It was heartbreaking to see such neglect—especially knowing that the government is collecting trillions of dollars from oil revenues, yet has not invested in promoting sports in the village or ensuring the Indigenous people can enjoy games in comfort. From all appearances, those responsible for sports have either not visited Wakapau for a long time or have shown complete disregard for their duties. Despite repeated requests to rebuild the pavilion, no action has been taken, although funding is clearly available.

Many residents feel they are being discriminated against because of their past support for the AFC, and they intend to continue that support in the upcoming elections. While the cost of living rises and families struggle to make ends meet, other Indigenous villages that strongly support the PPP seem to be receiving more benefits. From my observations in travelling through Indigenous villages across Guyana, there is a growing fear of political discrimination under the current government, particularly if complaints are made about wrongdoing or poor management.

It is worth noting that the infrastructure work done by David Patterson during his tenure as Minister of Infrastructure from 2015 to 2020 remains visible and in good condition today, needing only minor repairs. Despite never having a budget greater than 15% of what the current PPP administration allocates, Mr. Patterson completed two major walkway projects linking islands and to the main river channel. A third walkway—with a shed—is urgently needed for Marie Settlement, as low water levels make it very difficult to reach land through the mud.

Economic development is badly needed in Wakapau and in Indigenous villages across Guyana to create jobs and prevent the youth brain drain that is slowing population growth. Currently, 7 out of every 10 Indigenous youths are forced to leave their villages in search of employment. Financial systems are also lacking. Banks will not finance major projects because Indigenous land, under current laws, cannot be used as collateral. The Amerindian Act does not grant village councils the authority to issue land transport or leases for business or residence. This is a deep injustice that forces Indigenous people to leave their communities to obtain transport for land or leases in their own names.

While the law is designed to protect Indigenous villages from outside population dominance, it indirectly restricts freedom of choice, including marriage options, as young men and women must often leave their communities to wed. Whether this is right or wrong, it is clear that the Act needs to be revisited. A future AFC government will ensure that loans for Indigenous people—whether for business or housing—are guaranteed until such time as the people themselves decide what changes should be made to the Act.

Sincerely,

Michael Carrington

AFC Vice Chairman