Could Minister Parag provide these specific details and expenditures for the National Pathway Workers programme 2023-2025?

Dear Editor,

On 9 August 2025, the Department of Public Information (DPI) featured the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, addressing National Pathway Workers (NPW) (https://dpi.gov.gy/18000-employed-under-pathway-workers-programme-minister-parag/). According to DPI, the National Pathway Workers (NPW) programme was launched in 2022 for 10,750 people, and now employs nearly 18,000 people, of whom 12,000 are women. From the table below, we can calculate that the NPW has cost the Guyanese taxpayers an average of GYD 14 billion (USD 69 million) per year. Editor, GYD 14 billion per year is not small change.

Table: Taxpayers monies spent on National Pathway Workers (NPW) programme

According to DPI, Minister “Sonia Parag praised the initiative for its transformative impact on empowering many Guyanese. The minister noted that the programme not only helps alleviate the rising cost of living but also provides individuals with valuable skills, guiding them towards permanent employment opportunities.” Through your newspaper, we ask Minister Parag to provide details on

● the ‘valuable skills’ (including names of training courses, their duration, and certification achieved)?

● the number of permanent employment opportunities by region, per year?

● how the budget per person per month is much greater than the GYD 40,000 actually paid out, and

● what has happened to the monies not paid to the Pathway workers?

Sincerely,

Janette Bulkan