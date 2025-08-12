I give my endorsement to Ali and the PPP

Dear Editor,

As we get closer to Election Day, everyone needs to exercise their voting rights. Having considered all the factors, I have to give my endorsement to President Ali and the PPP as we vote on September 1.

As a Civil Society advocate, my approach has been to give criticism where criticism is due and praise where praise is due. I differ with the PPP in matters of the oil contract, failure to fix the problem of NIS contributions being inaccurate, and the freedom of information issue. In considering the 6 parties vying for office, I have readily ruled out the PNC (APNU) and the AFC because they are parties which have rigged and support rigging. That’s a non-starter for me. We should not support parties which have rigging etched in their DNA. The three new, “baby,” fly-by-night parties – parties which include leaders who supported and defended the PNC’s rigging in 2020, are too new and inexperienced to inspire any confidence or trust they can run a complex emerging new oil economy at a time where we face a border problem with the Venezuelan dictatorship. We can’t consider novices for the job of continuing the enormous reform and development trajectory on which we have embarked.

These Opposition parties do not have deep ideas for reform and restructuring of the society. Their hurried manifestos merely say they will improve on the PPP’s template for continued development, such as higher and better cash grants. Nothing about a structured, systems approach to income redistribution.

To be honest and fair, warts and all, and despite its failings or our disagreements about style and approaches, President Ali’s administration has been the most successful government in Guyana’s history. They have accomplished the most of any government in a political term. The question I ask “Are Guyanese better off now than in 2020?” and the answer is a resounding yes. Surely, I am not where I need to be, but I am not what I used to be.” The glass is half full, not half empty. When the PPP took over in 2020, everything needed fixing. I give the government credit for running as fast as it could to fix the myriad of problems to be fixed. They are poised to run as fast in the new term, as I recognize their numerous accomplishments and will give them five more years to transform the country. As someone said, I must give them 5 more years to finish off what they started, while holding them accountable and offering critiques and support as needed.

The PPP Government has built an equal opportunity culture for all. Their accomplishments include having the most house lots distributed (even the USA does not give out free lots); the most free access to higher education than all of Caricom and most of the world; forgiveness of student loans (which even the USA does not do); the most roads, bridges, water treatment plants, pump houses, drainage and irrigation canals maintained, markets upgraded, highest rice production, highest coconut production, the most hospitals and clinics built and health services expanded, etc. Infrastructural development have improv-ed my quality of life, buttressed by ongoing salary increases, modest increases to Old Age Pensions and Public Assistance (which need to be doubled in the new term), the most cash grants to all and special cash grants to students. The PPP’s scorecard is good. So given the six choices, overwhelmingly the PPP stands tall above the rest!

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate