Legislative provision was available for GECOM to enable oil rig workers to exercise their voting franchise

Dear Editor,

In my ongoing introspection of GECOM’s operations, it has become most obvious that GECOM’s administration is not progressive or proactive in the administration of elections. They may well be consciously retrogressive. They have acted conjointly with the government nominated Commissioners and the Chair to stymie many efforts (the introduction of biometrics and the deletion of the names of the dead from the list) aimed at enhancing the electoral processes. My belated realization is GECOM’s in-action to provide for workers on the oil rigs to be able to vote by proxy, as is provided for Transport and Harbour workers; or by postal ballots, as provided for the Joint Services, and non-resident Guyanese. When approached on this matter GECOM simply reiterated that there is no special provision for those who work on the rigs, other than the employer’s obligation to give them time-off time to vote.

When the law was passed providing for Transport and Harbour workers to vote by proxy, there was no oil industry, but the current circumstances of workers on the rigs are direr than those that necessitated special arrangements for Transport and Harbours workers. Their number is greater and the feasibility of time off is a logistical and operations nightmare. A progressive GECOM could have simply initiated the amendment of the pertinent legislation for workers on the rigs, over 200 miles off shore, to be treated in like manner to the Discipline Services, or Transport and Harbour workers. In that regard, GECOM has repeatedly insisted that the initiation of legislation is not their responsibility. This insistence flies in the face of GECOM’s constitutional responsibility and the legislative provision for GECOM to overcome difficulties.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

GECOM Commissioner.