Rename ‘West Indies’

Dear Editor,
Regarding Cricket West Indies, convening an emergency meeting to address the challenges facing our cricket, if the goal is true revitalization, perhaps the starting point should be the name itself. The label “West Indies” is a colonial-era misnomer that today survives almost entirely through our cricket team. It does little to capture the rich, modern identity of the region it represents. A regional naming contest could spark public interest, foster a sense of ownership, and reignite pride in a team that has long inspired us but now struggles to hold our collective attention. A new name could be more than symbolic—it could be the first step toward re-energizing both the sport and its supporters.
Sincerely,
(Name and Address Provided)