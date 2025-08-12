We have the records of APNU, the AFC and PPP/C on Exxon, now the electorate must decide on possible alternatives to managing our oil

Dear Editor,

You were right in your editorial (5 August) to question whether Azruddin Mohamed can stop Exxon from getting away with (i) its current rapacious deal and (ii) dictating policy that is detrimental to this country, the environment and earnings. But in fairness to Guyanese voters confronted with a slew of underwhelming aspirants you should insist that all the new parties clearly say how they will achieve (i) and (ii). It is not necessary to ask the PPP/C, APNU or the AFC what they will do. We have their records which demonstrate that the PPP/C, APNU and the AFC cannot and must not be trusted to run Guyana’s petroleum sector.

The APNU AFC Coalition burdened Guyana with this ‘rapacious deal’ by which Exxon and partners take 87.5% of Guyana’s oil without paying Guyana for it. Vikram Bharrat estimates that the Stabroek Block has around 11.6 billion barrels of oil. The oil market is volatile but taking a reasonable range of US$60 to US$90 a barrel, the oil in the Stabroek Block would, if sold on the market, fetch a price between US$696,000,000,000 and US$1,044,000,000,000. Exxon and partners take 87.5% of that i.e. between US$609,000,000,000 and US$913,500,000,000. They do not buy this oil from Guyana. They simply take it to cover their expenses (the figures are controversial) and profit. They pay a royalty of 2% but since they are entitled to take as much free oil as they want for their own use, we do not know how much oil is in fact royalty free. Raphael Trotman’s response to public anger over this unprecedented transfer of wealth from a sovereign state to a foreign corporation was a ‘Nurem-burg’ style bleat that he was following instructions from President Granger.

In Opposition, the PPP/C lambasted the APNU AFC for this Exxon deal. In the stirring words of Vice-President Jagdeo, while Leader of the Opposition, (Hansard 21 Decem-ber 2018), “Our incompetent government trudged in there unprepared and stuck us with a contract that would harm us for decades into the future. They sold our patrimony…” But in office the PPP/C have defended Exxon and opposed and condemned patriotic citizens seeking to protect Guyana from Exxon. Attorney-General Anil Nandlall joined the Collins and Whyte v EPA and ExxonMobil Guyana, in order to oppose Justice Kissoon’s order for an unlimited parent company guarantee to indemnify Guyana. The AG has criticised people bringing cases to enforce the law in relation to Exxon’s activities, as ‘obstructionist’ and ‘meddlesome busybodies’ – a statement firmly rejected by Justice Sewnarine-Beharry who described them as ‘public benefactors’. President Ali, in an underhand and secretive manner, assented to an oil spill bill which was condemned nationally, regionally and internationally and is a crude unconstitutional attempt to protect ExxonMobil at the expense of Guyana.

Guyanese voters should not be surprised. In the ExxonMobil Corporation Earnings Call 31 July 2020, Neil Chapman, an Exxon Vice President, assured investors that, “What we know is that all parties in Guyana want to progress this development. Of course, we’re in regular contact with both President Granger and the APNU+AFC coalition, and we’re also in discussions with the PPP and Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali.” The PPP/C took office a few days later on 5 August. Do you really believe that APNU, the AFC or the PPP/C are competent or trustworthy to manage Guyana’s oil? Or is time for an alternative? Are the voters finally ready to give our nation a Parliament in which no single party can dictate and destroy our future but all Parliamentarians have to work together in the national interest?

Sincerely,

Melinda Janki