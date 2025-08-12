With the accumulated $4.541T budgets the PPP approved the quality of lives of Guyanese ought to be far ahead of its current state

Dear Editor,

Between 2015 and 2019, the coalition government approved a total of $1.268 trillion in national budgets through the National Assembly. The annual breakdown is as follows:

● 2015 – $221 billion

● 2016 – $230 billion

● 2017 – $250 billion

● 2018 – $267 billion

● 2019 – $300 billion

During its tenure, the coalition government not only consistently raised the income tax threshold each year, but also increased the minimum wage and improved public servants’ salaries. These increases were done on a sliding scale, meaning that workers at the lower end of the pay scale received larger percentage increases. This was a deliberate shift from the PPP’s typical “across-the-board” approach, which often widens the gap between the rich and the poor.

Many critics claim that this was all the coalition achieved. However, it’s important to highlight that without access to a single dollar of oil revenue, the coalition reduced income tax rates from 33⅓% to 28%. A 5⅓% reduction in the tax burden for all Guyanese earning a taxable income. That meant more money remain-ed in the pockets of working people and I emphasize the fact again, all done without oil revenues.

In contrast, between 2020 and 2025, the current government has approved a staggering $4.541 trillion in national budgets:

● 2020 – $329 billion

● 2021 – $383 billion

● 2022 – $552 billion

● 2023 – $781 billion

● 2024 – $1.114 trillion

● 2025 – $1.382 trillion

Yes, these budgets were also approved through the National Assembly. With over $3 trillion more allocated than during the coalition years, one would expect that the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Guyanese would have improved significantly. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Today, Guyanese are burdened by a skyrocketing cost of living. Even foods produced locally have become unaffordable for many. The gap between the rich and the very poor continues to widen, and countless citizens are still living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make ends meet. So where has this $4 trillion-plus gone?

Much of it has been poured into

infrastructure and concrete projects. While development is important, it should not come at the cost of people’s well-being. The sentiment among many Guyanese is clear: “We cannot eat roads and concrete.” In what appears to be a last-ditch effort to gain public favour ahead of elections, the current administration recently reduced income tax from 28% to 25% which is a mere 3% decrease. For many, this is too little, too late to demonstrate any real commitment to the working class.

When we compare the two administrations in terms of budgetary allocations and the impact on the quality of life for citizens, one conclusion becomes clear: Let us demand leadership that puts the people first. Let us fight for policies that lift up the poor, empower the middle class, and close the gap between the rich and the struggling. The power is in our hands. The future is ours to shape. And together, we will build a Guyana where every citizen not just a select few can thrive. Guyanese deserve better, and better must come.

Sincerely,

Brian Nobrega