CWI unveils reform plan after high-stakes strategy summit

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has pledged sweeping reforms aimed at reigniting the region’s cricketing dominance, following a high-profile two-day Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee meeting that brought together the sport’s top administrators, coaches, and legendary players.
At the post-meeting media briefing yesterday, held at the Hyatt Regency and streamed live to fans worldwide, CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring described the summit as “not simply a reaction but a necessary intervention” in response to mounting concerns over the senior men’s team’s performances. “This is an organisation-wide commitment to change,” Dehring told reporters, promising that reforms will be backed by significant investment in infrastructure, resources, and leadership.