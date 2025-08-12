Sports

CWI unveils reform plan after high-stakes strategy summit

CWI presser caption: L-R: CWI CEO Chris Dehring, West Indies legend Brian Lara, Enoch Lewis, Sir Clive Lloyd and CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has pledged sweeping reforms aimed at reigniting the region’s cricketing dominance, following a high-profile two-day Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee meeting that brought together the sport’s top administrators, coaches, and legendary players.

At the post-meeting media briefing yesterday, held at the Hyatt Regency and streamed live to fans worldwide, CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring described the summit as “not simply a reaction but a necessary intervention” in response to mounting concerns over the senior men’s team’s performances. “This is an organisation-wide commitment to change,” Dehring told reporters, promising that reforms will be backed by significant investment in infrastructure, resources, and leadership.

