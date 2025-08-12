GFF launches specialised goalkeeper coaching workshop to boost position-specific training

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has taken another major step in strengthening position-specific player development with the hosting of a specialised goalkeeper coaching workshop, led by the federation’s Head of Goalkeeping, Eon DeViera.

The session, titled “Optimising the Game Warm-Up: For Goalkeeping Coaches,” brought together coaches from across the country to enhance their knowledge and skills in preparing goalkeepers for competitive action. DeViera, who also serves as the senior men’s national team’s leading goalkeeping coach, described the initiative as “very essential” to the future of the sport in Guyana.

“Goalkeeping is a very important aspect of the game which can be the difference between winning and losing,” he stressed. “We need to equip coaches with the right tools to help goalkeepers develop. This workshop is the first of many in the Goalkeeping Department to support and develop goalkeeping coaches in the clubs in order to develop the goalkeepers.”