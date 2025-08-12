Noel breaks another National Record, finishes sixth in 100m Butterfly

Junior Pan Am Games 2025

Guyana’s swimming sensation Raekwon Noel continued his record-breaking spree yesterday at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, lowering yet another National Record and personal best, this time in the Men’s 100m Butterfly, despite finishing sixth in the final at the Olympic Aquatic Center.

The 18-year-old clocked 53.39 seconds, improving on the 53.91s mark he set just 10 days ago at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The final, which was contested across two sets of eight swimmers from a field of 16, saw Brazil’s Lucio Filho storm to gold in 51.78s, setting a new Junior Pan American Games record. Argentina’s Ulises Cazau claimed silver in 52.29s, while Peru’s Diego Balbi secured bronze in 53.08s. Mexico’s Andres Dupont (53.10s) and Brazil’s Gabriel Nunes Machuco (53.30s) rounded out the top five ahead of Noel.