Tickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors home games and CPL Playoffs now available across Guyana

Cricket fans across Guyana can now secure their seats for one of the most anticipated events of the regional sporting calendar. The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has officially announced that tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ home matches, as well as the CPL Playoffs and Grand Final, will go on sale this Wednesday, August 13, at multiple outlets across the country.

In a move designed to give fans from various regions greater access to tickets, the CPL has expanded its distribution network beyond the capital. Supporters in Essequibo and Berbice will be able to purchase tickets from two newly designated outlets: