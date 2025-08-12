Upper Corentyne crush Yakusari to book playoff spot in Singh’s Brothers Contracting Service U13 competition

Upper Corentyne Under-13 stormed into the playoffs of the Singh’s Brothers Contracting Service Under-13 cricket competition in Upper Corentyne with a commanding 134-run victory over Yakusari Under-13 in the final round of fixtures.

Batting first, Upper Corentyne piled up an imposing 180 for 4 from their allotted 30 overs, with Chandar Rahiman leading the way in style. The right-hander struck an unbeaten 60 to anchor the innings, while Amit Ramdass supported with a solid 26 not out. Asif Nabi added 18 and Solomon Hercules chipped in with 16 as the side maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout.

In reply, Yakusari faltered against disciplined bowling and were dismissed for just 47 in 19 overs. Ramdass shone with the ball as well, capping off a fine all-round performance by claiming 4 for 12 from six probing overs. Nabi was equally destructive, taking 3 for 12 from four overs, while Hercules bowled tightly to return 1 for 14 from his six-over spell.