Upper Corentyne crush Yakusari to book playoff spot in Singh’s Brothers Contracting Service U13 competition

Chandar Rahiman was the only player to score more than 50 in the UCCA U13 competition.
Upper Corentyne Under-13 stormed into the playoffs of the Singh’s Brothers Contracting Service Under-13 cricket competition in Upper Corentyne with a commanding 134-run victory over Yakusari Under-13 in the final round of fixtures.

Batting first, Upper Corentyne piled up an imposing 180 for 4 from their allotted 30 overs, with Chandar Rahiman leading the way in style. The right-hander struck an unbeaten 60 to anchor the innings, while Amit Ramdass supported with a solid 26 not out. Asif Nabi added 18 and Solomon Hercules chipped in with 16 as the side maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout.

In reply, Yakusari faltered against disciplined bowling and were dismissed for just 47 in 19 overs. Ramdass shone with the ball as well, capping off a fine all-round performance by claiming 4 for 12 from six probing overs. Nabi was equally destructive, taking 3 for 12 from four overs, while Hercules bowled tightly to return 1 for 14 from his six-over spell.

