Woodley hat-trick fires Western Tigers past Den Amstel to tighten grip on second spot

Elite League Season VII

Western Tigers FC strengthened their hold on second place in the Elite League Season VII standings with a commanding 5-0 win over Den Amstel on Sunday night at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Striker Kevon Woodley stole the spotlight, netting a brilliant hat-trick to earn the MVP honours. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a precise finish, before William Europe doubled the lead in the 18th. Woodley then struck twice in quick succession, in the 42nd and 45th minutes, to complete his treble and give the Tigers a 4-0 halftime advantage.

The second half saw Den Amstel tightening their defensive lines, but Western Tigers maintained control. In the 62nd minute, Stephon Reynolds capped off the rout, sealing a result that kept the club’s momentum firmly on track.