APNU takes campaign to Kitty market square, Corbin stresses `livable income’

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) took its campaign to the Kitty Market Square on Tuesday, where party leaders and candidates addressed residents and passersby on what they described as urgent issues facing the country, while outlining promises should they win the September 1 general and regional elections.

Before a small gathering, speakers delivered sharp criticism of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), accusing it of corruption, mismanagement, and neglect of citizens’ basic needs.

Attorney and APNU candidate Eden Corbin urged residents not to be swayed by distractions in the campaign season, and to remain focused on policies that would directly impact their lives. “This is about the people. This is about a future where every household has a livable income,” Corbin said.

Meanwhile, businessman and candidate Terrence Campbell said Guyana must aspire not only to be the fastest growing economy in the world but also one with “the most educated, qualified, and professional people.” He pledged that an APNU government would invest heavily in education, including scholarships to top international universities.