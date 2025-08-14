Guard charged with murder of man at Real Value

A security guard, Kelvin Belgrave was today charged with the murder of a Cuban man, Pedro Slonchak on Sunday, 10th of August at the Real Value Supermarket on Church and Thomas streets, Georgetown.

Belgrave appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, was not required to plead and was remanded.

The case was adjourned to the 17th of September.

The police had issued the following statement on the shooting:

Police are investigating the alleged fatal shooting committed on Pedro Alexander Frometa Slonchak, a 34-year-old Cuban national, which occurred at about 09:47hrs yesterday (2025-8-10) at Real Value Supermarket located on Thomas and Church Streets, Georgetown.

The suspect, Kelvin Belgrave, a 25-year-old Security Guard employed with KGM Security Service and a resident of Sophia, was subsequently arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the security guard was armed with a service Pistol and 8 rounds of ammunition. On the date and time mentioned, he was on duty at the supermarket when he saw the victim repeatedly going in and out of the supermarket.

As a result, the guard said he approached the man to enquire about his problem, and the man held on to him and they had a scuffle. At the time, the Cuban national had a knife, and the guard said he disarmed him of the knife, after which he dealt the man one stab to his right shoulder and one to his head.

He then drew his firearm and discharged 6 rounds in the direction of the Slonchak. The male received four (4) gunshot wounds … He fell to the ground and was later pronounced dead.