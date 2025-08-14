GuySuCo superintendent who supported WIN no longer being transferred

Safraaz Birbal, a superintendent of the Guyana Sugar Corpora-tion’s (GuySuCo) Albion Estate in Berbice who was told he was being transferred after attending a WIN event will not be sent to Uitvlugt on the West Demerara after all.

Speaking with Stabroek News on Tuesday, all he would say is that he is on annual leave and will be remaining at the Albion Estate when work resumes from September 1.

Birbal, a father of three, of Belvedere Village, East Berbice-Corentyne, had complained that he was being transferred because of his public support for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party. He had said he found it inexplicable that he was being asked to transfer from Albion , especially as he is a family man.