Leak of interview triggers clash between gold buyer, VALS owner

The leak of an explosive March 25, 2025, interview between businessman Azeem `Junior’ Baksh of Gold Target Imports and journalist Travis Chase has triggered a public clash between Baksh and two prominent businessmen, Satynarine “Sonna” Sahadeo of VALS Construction and Tamesh Jagmohan of El Dorado Trading, with all sides threatening legal action.

The video, published online on August 12, 2025, was not intended for public release. In it, Baksh detailed what he described as a “harrowing” gold importation scheme, claiming it implicated high-ranking officials.

“I am sure that they want to close me down,” Baksh said in the interview. “Tamesh Jagmohan wants me closed down. I don’t do business with him or contribute in any way to his business… Sonna made that very clear to me — if I pursue him for owed cash”, (those in authority) would use state agencies to get me.”

Baksh also said Republic Bank had informed him his accounts were under investigation. When Chase asked when to release the recording, Baksh said it was for “safe keeping” in case “the worst” happened.

Contacted by Stabroek News, Chase yesterday said he was bound by a non-disclosure agreement: “I can’t disclose anything on the interview.”

Baksh said he was unsure how it was leaked and declined further comment.

In a Facebook statement on VALS Construction’s page, Sahadeo said:

“The allegations made against me are entirely false. They are baseless, misleading and designed solely to damage my personal and professional reputation.”

Sahadeo said he and Baksh had been friends for over 25 years, during which he borrowed GYD \$799,048,100 for mining operations and repaid GYD $1,696,000,000 — “more than double” the principal. Baksh’s current demand for an additional GYD \$460,000,000, Sahadeo said, stemmed from a “unilateral and unjustified” interest hike from 5% to 10% compound, which he never agreed to.

He said he stopped payments because the demand was “excessive and exploitative” and that the allegations followed soon after. He denied any improper dealings.

Sahadeo confirmed a court dispute with Baksh over the funds and said he had “never made any threat” toward him. He added that businessman Azruddin Mohammed had contacted him in a message linking the dispute to “broader political implications.” Sahadeo said his lawyers had been instructed to pursue defamation and libel claims.

Later, Baksh issued a statement on Gold Target Imports’ Facebook page, saying the interview was recorded amid “credible threats” and was meant only for release if he was harmed. He said he signed a Non Disclosure Agreement with Chase to that effect and never authorized publication.

In a statement on Monday night to Stabroek News, Jagmohan said: “I am aware of a recent interview in which Mr. Junior Baksh has made false and damaging allegations about my past business dealings. Mr. Baksh worked as my gold buying agent several years ago, but our association ended over concerns about his .. business practices.”

Jagmohan “categorically denied” all allegations and said the timing of their release “raises serious questions” about motive. He emphasized that El Dorado Trading operates under “one of the most robust in-house compliance regimes” in line with international best practices, reviewed annually by foreign counterparts with documented findings.

“All legal options are being considered,” he said, “including proceedings against Mr. Baksh and any individuals who may have influenced or facilitated these statements.”