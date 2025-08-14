Linden Electricity Company rejects claims over recent power outage

The management of the Linden Electricity Company Inc (LECI) in Region Ten, is seeking to dispel rumours that the company may have been in some way responsible for a recent power outage, and to emphasise that such actions are not representative of the company’s values and commitment to professional service delivery.

In a release on Tuesday, LECI confirmed that the power outage which occurred on August 10, affecting the Wismar area, originated in the Wisroc vicinity, near the Wisburg Secondary School, following an internal review and reports from its field personnel.

It informed that the outage was caused by a utility pole belonging to One Communications (formerly Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company – GTT), which fell onto a power line owned and operated by the Linden Utility Services Co-op Society Limited (LUSCSL) resulting in a total power outage across Wismar.