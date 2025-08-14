Only PPP can navigate complex international partnerships – Ali tells rally in Alexander Village

Taking specific aim at WIN Presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, President Irfaan Ali and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo last evening implored voters to choose a party that faces no international sanctions but has forged international partnerships and allegiances that will protect Guyana’s national security and sovereignty.

“Compare with the other parties. On one hand you have (Aubrey) Norton, the presidential candidate of APNU [who] in his whole career, including in the five years under APNU government in 2020, never managed anything… WIN has even less experience than they have. The only experience he has is spending his father’s money and (allegedly) smuggling gold; depriving the people of this country of taxes…,” Jagdeo last night told a campaign community meeting held in Alexander Village, Georgetown.

He charged that there is video evidence of Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed going into the Venezuelan Embassy here for, he believes, to get a visa to that country since it has no extradition treaty with the United States; a country that has sanctioned both men. Azruddin Mohamed has denied this and challenged the government to provide evidence.