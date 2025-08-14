Six awarded Chinese Government medical scholarships

Six Guyanese medical professionals have been awarded the 2025 Chinese Government Scholar-ship, a release from the Ministry of Health said.

In his remarks, Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health, Dr Narine Singh described the occasion as “a celebration of excellence, ambition, and the deepening of our partnership between two nations.” He urged the scholars not only to enhance their clinical expertise but also to return and serve communities across all ten administrative regions.

“Guyana is not just Georgetown and Region Four,” Dr Singh emphasised. “We need you in all regions because healthcare is not only for the people of the coastline.”

Dr Singh also commended China’s contributions to Guyana’s healthcare system, highlighting the Chinese Medical Brigade’s role in transferring specialist surgical skills to local professional, the release said.