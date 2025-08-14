Parties’ manifestos on the creative arts largely silent

Dear Editor,

I have studied the manifestos of the major political parties contesting the September 1st, 2025 elections and they all revolve around Guyana’s oil revenue, the distribution of cash grants and a host of unrealistic promises. The APNU, the AFC and the PPP manifestos are of the old unfulfilled promises made decades ago. The PNC, despite its change of names, has spent 33 years in government and the PPP has spent 28 years in government.

As General Secretary of the Guyana United Artists (GUA), I have often written of the PPP discriminatory practices against the diminishing artist community which has resulted in the premature deaths of several of our creative artists. Brian Clarke, only 52 years young died of diabetes, this was just the other day so to speak, coming so soon after Peter Veira and Derek Boston passing away. Brian was an energetic organizer of the Main Street group of artists.

Despite the billions of dollars allocated every year to the Culture ministry from the trillion-dollar budgets, there was never ever any purchases of Art work or grants given to senior Guyanese artists to aid in the production of our work and to sustain our families. Full time artists do not have any other source of income and this government is fully aware.

Art is the last frontier of unregulated free expression and so the PPP has deliberately sidelined the creative artists and seek to convince Guyanese that Art is unimportant and unnecessary.

Missing in all the manifestos of the parties is Creativity. Creativity is the principal pillar in the development of our society, as in any advanced society, without which Guyana will continue to remain in a state of infancy. Creativity is what brings out scientists, mathematicians, engineers, geniuses, instead the billions allocated to the culture ministry goes into promoting a pseudo culture, the “stink and dirty shorts” fiestas, a beast culture that is without pretense intended to dehumanize our young people.

Art is the collective consciousness of our people, it fosters unity, dialogue, reconciliation, and solidarity… More than ever what we need most is the creative arts to navigate these incredibly difficult times…

Sincerely,

Desmond Alli

Senior Guyanese Artist