Guyana crushed 1-9 by Mexico in Pan Am Women’s Hockey

Guyana incurred their second consecutive loss in the Junior Pan American Games Women’s Hockey Championship, as they went down 1-9 to Mexico yesterday at the Olímpico Parque in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The Guyanese lost their opening match to Chile 1-12. Based on the statistics provided by the tournament organisers, the Mexicans, who recorded 66% of possession, tallied 14 attempts, of which nine found the back of the net. Guyana tallied one shot on target from three attempts.

Valeria Espinoza engineered the lopsided contest with a helmet trick, with the other conversions emanating from the quartet of Nancy Castillo, Cristina Ortiz, Fernanda Guzman, Ximena Noria, and Brenda Moreno.

The contest seemed destined, in the initial stages, to be a competitive affair, as the Mexicans only managed to secure a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.