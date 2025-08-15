2,000 land titles to be shared during Guyana’s 2025 Housing Expo – Rodrigues

The fourth International Business Expo officially opened yesterday under the theme, “The Road to Success: Guyana 2030 and Beyond,” with plans to distribute approximately 2,000 land titles throughout the duration of the event. This year’s expo showcases 389 booths, with 29 international companies among the participants.

The event, which will run until August 17, opened at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, welcoming exhibitors from India, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, among other countries.

From cutting-edge construction ideas to home improvement inspiration, networking opportunities, and live music every night, the government has said that there’s something for everyone, whether a homeowner, contractor, or simply a fun family outing.

The event, attended by President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, was described as a “one stop shop” in that all relevant stakeholders come together under “one roof” to cater for people needing assistance in the sector.