AC Marriott hotel at Ogle set for mid-October opening

Construction of the AC Marriott hotel at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, is approximately 75% complete, with most furnishings and operational equipment already on site. General Manager Niels Stuedemann told the Stabroek Business during a recent site visit that the final shipping container with the remaining items is expected to arrive within days.

“We are bringing all the furniture up to the rooms and finishing off all the operational sites – the kitchen hoods, the laundries. All the equipment is here, the gym equipment is here,” Stuedemann said, noting that nearly all materials needed to complete the property have been secured. The hotel is aiming for a mid-October opening. The five-storey facility, located near the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, will include 114 parking spaces, a swimming pool, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room, reception area, courtyard, retail stores, and an outdoor area.

The project is being executed by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited under contract with Trinuyana Investments Incorporated, headed by Trinidadian businessman John Aboud. Once operational, the hotel is expected to create about 140 permanent jobs, with 99% of staff being local.