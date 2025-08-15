AFC aiming at renegotiated oil deal in 30 days if elected to office

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has announced its policy on Guyana’s oil and gas sector, centred on the renegotiation of the Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) within 30 days of assuming office.

The party’s platform, titled “A Sustainable, Transparent, and Sovereign Path for Guy-ana,” outlines a 10-point plan aimed at securing a fairer share of oil revenues, strengthening regulatory oversight, and protecting the environment.

Central to the AFC’s policy is a commitment to renegotiate the controversial Stabroek Block PSA. The party states it will transition to a new model that guarantees Guyana receives its “fair and proportional share of oil revenues.” Additionally, the AFC plans to introduce ring-fencing provisions to ensure that cost recovery is limited to each project. This, they argue, will speed up revenue flows to the country.