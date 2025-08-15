City chamber holds National Small Business Week

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Saturday, August 9, concluded the 2025 running of its National Small Business Week (NSBW). This flagship event, which it said saw the participation of scores of businesses, entrepreneurs and students provided capacity-building and a networking opportunity for all participants.

A release from GCCI said that following the completion of a series of workshops which benefited businesses in areas such as Small Business Management, Accessing Financing through the Small Business Bureau Loan Facility, Quality Management Principles, Financial Management and Record Keeping, and Marketing Fundamentals as well as the 2025 ‘Teenternship Programme’, the NSBW Seminar and Expo—held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre—featured businesses showcasing and selling their products, and marketing their services.

President of the GCCI, Kathy S. Smith in her remarks emphasised the key characteristics that are needed in the business environment. The release said that she highlighted the need for ‘R.A.P. – Resilience, Access, and Partnerships’.