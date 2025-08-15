President promises 30,000 new homes if PPP/C re-elected

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced the government’s goal to build 30,000 homes over the next five years if his party is re-elected to office on September 1st.

He said it is a plan aimed at tackling housing demand, generating employment, and improving the quality of life for thousands of citizens.

Speaking at the opening of the International Building Expo 2025 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, Ali shared that the housing target translates to roughly 16 homes per day, a pace he believes is both aggressive and attainable with the right partnerships and support systems in place.