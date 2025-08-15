Reunion Gold outlines plans for major Oko West gold mine

Reunion Gold Inc., a Guyanese subsidiary of G Mining Ventures Corporation, has formally presented plans for the development of its Oko West gold project in Region Seven, outlining a 14 to 16 year operation that is expected to produce approximately five million ounces of gold.

The company holds 100% of the prospecting licence for the 6,700-hectare concession, which was issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission in September 2022. The site, located about 100 kilometres southwest of Georgetown and 60 kilometres from Bartica, shows evidence of historic artisanal mining, including old tailings ponds.

According to the non-technical summary of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), prepared by Environmental Resources Management (ERM) in keeping with the Environmental Protection Agency’s mining guidelines, the project will combine open-pit and underground mining. The mine will be supported by extensive infrastructure, including a processing plant, power plant, fuel storage, tailings storage facility, waste rock storage, water management systems, administrative buildings, worker accommodation, an airstrip, and haulage and access roads.