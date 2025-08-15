Concerns grow in Trinidad about port delays

(Trinidad Express) Businesses in the country are facing a crisis with cargo and customs.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA).

President of DOMA Gregory Aboud on Wednesday raised the alarm, warning that the Port of Port of Spain is now ranked by shipping lines as the slowest in the Caribbean.

In an e-mailed statement to the Express, Aboud said the business community was reaching its limit.

“We are now running out of options and are obligated to release a statement in the hope that urgent attention will be given to the worsening state of inefficiency regarding cargo and customs operations at this time,” he said.

“Based on current measurement data in units of movement, the Port of Port of Spain is now being listed by shipping lines as the slowest port in the entire Caribbean,” Aboud said, adding delays have forced some vessels to wait outside the port for up to two weeks beyond their scheduled docking dates.

According to Aboud, some shipping lines have begun diverting cargo to the Port of Point Lisas “in desperation” to improve turnaround time.

However, he noted this has created another bottleneck.

“The Customs and Excise Division has recently closed its Point Lisas office and requires the submission of documents for screening and approval at the San Fernando Customs Office,” he said, explaining the change has created “untenable delays” due to both the distance between the two points and the additional workload now placed on the San Fernando office.

Aboud said the situation was being discussed quietly behind the scenes, with calls coming from customs brokers, shipping agents, manufacturers and importers.

While emphasising he did not wish to add to the Government’s already heavy agenda, Aboud warned the inefficiency posed a serious threat to the national ­economy.

“We have been made aware of the likely possibility of a major congestion surcharge being imposed on all cargo destined for T&T, which could be a further ­major input cost,” he stated.

He urged the authorities and the Port of Port of Spain’s operations team to recognise the harm being caused.

“We are damaging ourselves and creating a negativity among stakeholders, both local and foreign, that is very destructive to our future,” Aboud argued.

He also questioned whether Trinidad and Tobago should be “embarrassed or ashamed” to hold the title of slowest port in the region, noting ports in Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent operate at almost twice the movement rate.

“This port and customs situation is creating a negative outlook for the investment community, damaging our trade diversification and export potential, having a negative impact on inflation and the cost of living, and creating a more negative image of T&T,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Express reported similar complaints from other members of the business community.

Stakeholders then cited severe delays at both the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Point Lisas, pointing to customs inefficiencies, under-staffing, and outdated infrastructure as major barriers to trade efficiency.

Minister: Multiple issues caused crisis

Finance Minister Tancoo yesterday acknowledged the cargo and customs crisis burdening businesses, attributing it to the previous administration’s failure to address long-standing operational problems.

In response to questions from the Express, Tancoo stated, “The fact is that there are multiple issues which the last government refused to address and which have resulted in the crisis at the Customs and Excise Division we are facing now.”

He pointed to “serious issues of staffing and under-resourcing” caused by “deliberate decisions and failures by both former finance ministers Colm Imbert and Vishnu Dhanpaul”.

“The provision of basic equipment, IT (information technology), personnel, etc, was never viewed as a priority by the former government,” Tancoo stated.

The minister assured that the current United National Congress (UNC) administration was committed to resolving the problems.

“As Minister of Finance, I have received multiple reports from international agencies as well as from domestic organisations highlighting recommendations to resolve these issues.

“I understand the public anxiety for urgent solutions to these decade-old problems. But it is impossible to, overnight, increase specialised staff or provide the equipment needed,” he emphasised.

Tancoo said he was working to address the issues in the shortest possible time.

“I have been having very regular meetings with Customs and Excise, and I can confirm that the key decision makers at the Customs and Excise Division are engaged with me at the Ministry of Finance to resolve the well-known issues. We are the UNC. Having recognised the problems, we have frontally taken the decisions to fix the problems. And we will. Real change is here,” he said.