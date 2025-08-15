GECOM still discussing mobile phones in polling stations

The topic of allowing mobile phones in voting booths, which was under review in a previous Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) meeting, remains a matter of discussion.

GECOM opposition-appointed Commissioner, Vincent Alexander stated yesterday that “Taking phones in the booth (is) being reviewed,” while GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, confirmed with Stabroek News (SN) that the commission is still discussing the matter.

In a separate development, government-appointed Commissioner Sase Gunraj took to his Facebook page to provide an update on election preparations. He stated, “Ballot papers and other sensitive materials for General & Regional Elections 2025 have been received and is currently being processed by GECOM under scrutiny by political parties and observers.”

SN had previously reported that GECOM had decided not to require voters to surrender their mobile phones before casting their ballots.