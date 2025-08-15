Human rights body lauds Guyana’s progress in protecting children’s rights

Guyana has earned the congratulations of the Inter-American Commis-sion on Human Rights (IACHR) for its legislative progress in protecting children’s rights.

The IACHR in a release yesterday that it congratulates Guyana on the passage, on June 5, of the International Measures for the Protection of Children (Hague Convention) Act 2025.

It noted that this new law aims to incorporate into domestic law, the 1996 Hague Convention on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Co-operation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children.

Further, it noted that the passage of this legislation reflects Guyana’s commitment to strengthening international legal cooperation and ensuring effective protection for children in cross-border contexts, such as in situations of custody, visitation, intercountry adoptions and other protection measures.