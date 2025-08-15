Jagdeo says PPP confident of outright win, dismisses `hypotheticals’ about hung parliament

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said the party is not contemplating a post-election scenario involving coalition arrangements, insisting it is on track to secure an outright victory in the September 1 general and regional elections.

Jagdeo made the remarks in response to a question from Stabroek News on whether the PPP would be open to working with the opposition APNU or the WIN party to form a government and secure its legislative agenda should the polls result in a hung parliament.

“I’m not dealing with hypotheticals now,” Jagdeo said. “That is almost conditioning. We will win these elections. We’re winning outright. So I’m not dealing with what happens if there’s a hung parliament. We’re going to get 33 seats or more.”

He stressed that the party’s confidence is based on data, not arrogance. “We’ve seen the numbers on the ground. We’ve done the testing. We are on track to win the elections outright,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the party’s prospects in Indigenous communities and whether the presence of other political parties in those areas was a concern, Jagdeo dismissed suggestions of large turnouts for rival candidates, particularly businessman Azruddin Mohamed, the presidential candidate for We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

“First of all, they’re not getting crowds,” Jagdeo said, charging that photographs of large gatherings were misleading. He alleged that in some cases, supporters were transported from multiple villages to create the impression of bigger turnouts, with the same individuals appearing in different locations.

According to Jagdeo, this practice, combined with photo editing, created an inflated image of support. “In one case, the same face appeared three times in a single crowd photo. The media should call residents in those areas and ask if those people were from their community. Many times, the answer would be no,” he said.

He maintained that while the PPP expects other parties to win votes, the numbers required for victory are clear. “If 500,000 people vote, you only need 251,000 to win. That leaves 249,000 who can vote for other parties and you still win,” he explained, noting that voter turnout at the last elections was around 460,000.

The PPP General Secretary said that the party’s focus remains on securing every possible vote and maintaining its outreach across all communities.