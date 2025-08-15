Little Diamond man held after found with five cement mixers

Andrew Anthony Adol-phus, a 32-year-old resident of Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was arrested by Police yesterday for unlawful possession after he was found to have five cement mixers along with a quantity of steel rods suspected to be stolen.

Police ranks were at the time conducting a cordon and search operation at his home in Little Diamond. Adolphus was contacted and told that the ranks were there to search for arms, ammunition, drugs and stolen articles.

During the search, the Police team found the five cement mixers along with a quantity steel rods, and they questioned Adolphus as to the ownership but he chose to remain silent.