Management revamp for GPL if PPP/C wins – Jagdeo

Government doesn’t believe that after all the monies it has pumped into GPL that consumers are currently getting value for money and should the PPP/C win the upcoming General and Regional Elections there will be a management shake-up at the entity to align with the state-of- the-art system to be implemented.

“I am tired of the excuses. Every day I call them. [I am] tired! Sometimes I just don’t find the excuses funny,” PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said about the state-controlled utility company following a spate of blackouts recently. In recent days there has been a series of blackouts and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has cited several reasons including heavy machinery coming into contact with its network and lightning strikes.

The Vice President was asked at his press conference yesterday about the fate of GPL should the party win the upcoming elections and he said that there has to be a management shift.