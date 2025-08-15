Men on Mission realise dream of 72-year-old for own home

Thanks to a Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, 72-year-old Angela Emmanuel’s 30-year-old dream of owning her own home finally became a reality when on Tuesday, she received the keys to her brand-new home at Vigilance, along the East Coast of Demerara, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated.

Emmanuel related in an interview with DPI, that she had applied for a house lot in 1992 and received it in 2020. However, financial constraints prevented her from constructing her own home. “I wanted to build my home way back then. After a while, I decided I could no longer build a house because I didn’t have the strength and stamina to go through the process,” she said, adding that she faced numerous obstacles over the years while trying to build her house.

“I had asked about a turn-key house, and they provided me with all the relevant documents to take to the New Building Society. But then the New Building Society said that they didn’t have any turn-key houses. Then, I got a call that I could get a cement and steel [voucher], so I opted for that option,” she explained.