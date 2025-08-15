Nandlall condemns ‘nasty’ social media attacks on President’s mother

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC has denounced recent allegations and disparaging remarks made on social media against the mother of President Irfaan Ali, describing the attacks as “nasty, degenerate conduct” that should be condemned by all Guyanese.

The controversy arose following the circulation of a lengthy recording featuring an interview between a reporter and a businessman in the mining sector. The recording, which surfaced online earlier this week, contains a series of allegations involving public figures, including members of the President’s family.

Speaking on his weekly Facebook programme Issues in the News, Nandlall said the attacks have crossed a moral and ethical line. He noted that the President’s mother, now in her seventies, is a retired educator who dedicated her life to teaching and has made a significant contribution to the country.