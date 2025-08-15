Three men charged with stealing over $200m from oilfield services contractor

Three men were yesterday jointly charged with stealing over $200 million worth of goods from Italian oilfield services company, Saipem.

The accused Collin McClennon, Rayon Van-lange and Rockron Lashley appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. They were not required to plead.

The first charge alleged that the trio on Tuesday 17th of December 2024 at Mandela Avenue, George-town stole one reel base valued US$831,355 and three pallets of wire rope valued US$135,000 for a total value of US$956,355 which is equivalent to $191,271,000, property of Saipem Guyana Inc.

The second charge alleged that the trio on Wednesday 8th of Decem-ber 2024 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown stole 6 metal stands valued at US$300,000 which is equivalent to $60,000,000, property of Saipem Guyana.