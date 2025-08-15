A brighter and better Guyana will be uppermost in the minds of the electorate on September 1

Dear Editor,

Politics, it is said, is concentrated economics. In the final analysis, it is the extent to which the economy impact the lives of the Guyanese people that will influence their voting behaviour and not empty rhetoric and pie-in-the sky promises. In this regard, the PPP/C has a clear and distinct advantage over all of the other contesting political parties. The economy is doing exceedingly well and today ranks among the fastest growing in the Caribbean and beyond.

The fact is that there is a dialectical relationship between the economy and the standard of living of citizens. A strong, vibrant and resilient economy is a necessary condition for the enhancement of the quality of life of the Guyanese people. This reality is evident in multiple ways such as the construction of schools, hospitals, water delivery systems, better and affordable housing among others.

Any individual with an objective mind cannot but recognize the stellar performance of the economy and the transformation that is taking place in Guyana under the PPP/C administration. What the country is experiencing is nothing short of visionary people-centered development, one that has impacted positively on the material and spiritual life of all Guyanese. As Guyanese head to the polls on Septem-ber 1, 2025 the prospects of a brighter and better Guyana will no doubt be a key consideration in terms of which from among the political parties they will choose to lead this nation for another five years.

The choice is fundamentally one of continuity along the path of progress and prosperity under the PPP/C and not one of gambling with the future of Guyana and the Guyanese people. The stakes in this coming elections cannot be higher. Thankfully, the Guyanese electorate are not as gullible as some in the political opposition would like to believe. They are very much discerning and politically wise. They know only too well that the only political party with a proven record of achievements is the PPP/C under the leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. As the saying goes, one good term deserves another!

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally