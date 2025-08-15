​Every project in the last five years now carries a question mark

Dear Editor,

The claims of corruption have now made it clear that nothing is out of bounds. Five percent has not been refuted in the national press, major projects have not been reduced and an investigation has not been launched. Every road, school, building and bridge now have the unfortunate mark of a question. Are they five to twenty percentage points too high in cost? Are they safe to use? Has pilferage reduced the quality of work and has the country’s growth transformed into a symbol of greed? Without cleaning up what is causing the stench of corruption, the path which brought exceptional growth will lead to the greatest robbery to ever occur in Guyana’s history. The accusations are of such magnitude that it can no longer be business as usual. Otherwise nothing before us will have a sustainable lasting positive impact. Moral bankruptcy has reached new heights and poverty will return if our vote does not place us on solid ground.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana