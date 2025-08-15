Gender-based violence and femicide have reduced Guyana to a state of emergency

Dear Editor,

We are penning this letter to voice our outrage at ongoing violence against women. Over the last months, it feels like every day we are waking up yet to another report of a woman beaten, chopped, killed by her partner. Stories of women taking to public media to beg for help from the public because they are getting no proper support from the police. Stories of women who went to the police to file reports, and still ended up dead. You can’t catch your breath before there is another story. Women are being shot by their partners/spouse, raising all kinds of questions about how gun licenses are being distributed and about access to guns in the country.

This week, we read about the latest femicide: Bibi Shazida Haniff, stabbed to death. Police have arrested her ex-husband. Among the most recent fatalities is 26 year old Jenel Pollydore, shot to death in Linden on July 20th. And between January and July 2025, we learned of the deaths of Parbati Gaj, Kenesha Marie Juman Vaughn, Janelly David, Shameeza Mohamed, Marissa Beete, Mezona Ronaldo, Maline LaCruz, Waveney LaCruz, Sueann LaCruz, Felicia Dharamgeet, Davely Morales, Milaysi Rodrigues, Jenny Moham-med, Lisa George, Colissa Hunte and Parbhudai Boodram. Six women were shot, while others were maimed and beaten to death by their partners.

In mid-July, a young Indigenous woman was sexually assaulted in public at a public bar.

Where was the owner? Persons, including women (what happened to being our sister’s keeper?) were looking on, even encouraging the perpetrators, taking videos which were then circulated online, instead of offering any help. What does this say about ourselves, and why should all of these persons not also face the full force of the law as accomplices to a crime? Where are the government programmes that will provide information, support and hope for women living with violence? Is data being collected and analysed so that focused, not sporadic interventions, can be directed at saving lives? Look at the list of names of women killed and injured just for this year; enough of the after-the-fact lamentations which change nothing. Women deserve better.

What kind of deranged and sick society are we living in today, where rapists and murderers of women walk free? Where women must live in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones or anyone coming to their defense? Where the police offer no protection to survivors? Where the police themselves are to be feared by those seen as having no real voice or power in this country? Where instead of looking out for each other we tear each other down, target the victims (even after they have been killed), because women who are beaten and violated and killed must have asked for it somehow? We have become strangers to each other, instead of looking out for each other. This is a state of emergency, and we had better pay attention.

Sincerely,

Wintress White

Halima Khan

Susan Collymore

Vanessa Ross

Joy Marcus

Red Thread