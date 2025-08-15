I will vote for the PPP/C because the Opposition is incapable of confronting these issues

Dear Editor,

For the past two general elections, I voted for the PPP/C, and I will vote for them again. But my vote comes with serious concerns. The PPP/C has shown visible cracks when it comes to corruption and accountability. Across social media, I see the loud, nasty political noise coming from known “soup drinkers” and individuals who benefit from government contracts, attacking other political parties while ignoring the real issues facing this country. Guyanese do not vote on issues, we vote out of fear, we become victims of the political stigmas painted by political parties.

The truth is the APNU cannot recover from the blunder they made in 2020 (5- months of political saga) a mistake that no one in their leadership has ever apologized for. Meanwhile, the combined opposition is clueless when it comes to exposing the underhand deals and deep corruption taking place in Guyana. Almost every public agency has cases of bribery and theft, yet there is no meaningful challenge by anyone, no prosecution. Guyana needs a vibrant combined opposition that can listen to the people and put a brakes to the Government when it comes to malpractices.

We cannot ignore the Vice News investigation and the pump station revelations and the Amaila Falls Project that the Vice President barks about. These are major national issues that demand answers from Dr. Jagdeo and the government, yet there is no mechanism to compel answers. I fear that over the next five years, these matters will be silenced and worse will happen. The United States will not investigate corruption here because they continue to do business in Guyana as if nothing wrong is happening to the helpless poor people. The ABCEU countries remain silent while profiting from our natural resources — none of them will pressure any government to clean up its financial dealings.

Since 2010, CGX Energy was given over 55 acres to build a deepwater port, raising expectations in Regions 5 and 6 and the promise of jobs. Fifteen years later — still no port.

President Irfaan Ali promised jobs for Regions 5 and 6, yet there is no significant improvement. Poor cane cutters are forced to cut cane all their lives because job opportunities are scarce. The new Berbice stadium is being promoted as development, but in reality, it risks increasing delinquency and draining the pockets of already struggling poor families. Berbice already has: The highest domestic violence rate in Guyana, Widespread suicide, alcoholism, and drug abuse, A high accident rate among young people, A large population living under poverty due to it being a large cane farming county. What Berbice needs is jobs and economic growth, not distractions.

While Regions 5 and 6 are neglected, President Ali’s home region (Region 3) has received pledges for lavish investments from both oil revenues and taxpayers’ money: A $50 billion road upgrade; A new natural gas plant; A billion-dollar port at Parika; New opportunities in agro-processing; A Fertilizer plant; High-end recreational parks, and, Major infrastructure projects to make Region 3 the industrial capital of Guyana. This raises the question: Can Region 3 alone deliver victory for the PPP/C?

For too long, Regions 5 and 6 have been kept silent — treated as political pawns for votes, kept dependent on sugar to ensure political loyalty. The government has never been serious about real job creation here. I will still vote for the PPP/C — not because they are perfect, but because the opposition is neither willing nor capable of confronting these issues. However, my support comes with this warning:

1. Distribute development fairly across all regions.

2. Demand full accountability for every corruption allegation and provide the public with full information about projects and deals.

3. Establish an independent international audit body to review Guyana’s finances, as the Audit Office of Guyana currently lacks the capacity to resist political influence.

International partners such as the ABCEU and BRICS should require that, to support democratic governance and fair business, the structures of the Audit Office, the FIU, the Integrity Commis-sion, and the majority of public agency boards be fully independent. Political parties must not handpick officeholders. Instead, appointments for all public offices not filled by elections should follow a transparent, non-political process: public calls for nominations, evaluation by an independent selection committee comprising civil society, academia, NGOs, and professional bodies, clear and publicly stated eligibility criteria, publication of shortlisted candidates, and a period for public feedback or objections before final selection.

Anything less is a betrayal of the people of Berbice.

Sincerely,

Seenauth Harpaul