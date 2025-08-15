Measure the PPP/C’s record against the others

Dear Editor,

In much of the recent political commentary, particularly in the pages of the Stabroek News the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is held to an impossible standard—measured against a mythical perfect scenario rather than against the actual record of other political parties.

Take President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. His academic background is unmatched among current political leaders in Guyana. He holds a PhD in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of the West Indies; an MA in Manpower Planning, Postgraduate Diploma in International Business, and Postgraduate Certificate in Finance from Anglia Ruskin University; an LLM in International Commercial Law from the University of Salford; and a BA (Hons) in Business Management from the University of Sunderland.

These qualifications are matched by extensive public service. Before becoming President, Dr. Ali served as Minister of Housing and Water and later as Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. He also chaired the Public Accounts Commit-tee and co-chaired the Economic Services Committee. In these roles, he spearheaded housing expansions, infrastructure development, and investment initiatives that improved lives and strengthened the economy. As President, he has overseen record infrastructure growth, modernized public services, invested heavily in education and healthcare, and launched transformative digital and energy projects. This is proven leadership, grounded in experience.

Yet, whether it is governance, infrastructure, or improvements in the police force, the PPP/C is not compared to APNU/AFC, PNC, or WIN—it is compared to an ideal that no government could meet. This approach ignores both context and history, creating an unfair narrative. Guyana deserves fair, fact-based political analysis. Voters should see the PPP/C measured against what others have actually delivered—not against an unattainable utopia.

Sincerely,

Scott Larson