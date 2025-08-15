PPP/C is the only political party in Guyana’s history that fought for, defended and expanded women’s rights

Dear Editor,

As a young woman under 30, I am honestly appalled at the posts I’ve been seeing from other young women saying they won’t vote in the September elections because “there’s no choice” on the ballot. Let’s not kid ourselves what they mean is: they don’t want to vote for the PPP/C. And here’s where the hypocrisy comes in: the PPP/C is the only political party in Guyana’s history that has fought for, defended, and expanded women’s rights.

If you’re a woman in this country who votes, owns property, earns equal pay, or participates freely in public life, you should know that those freedoms didn’t magically come, and they didn’t come from the PNC or any of the fly-by-night political outfits popping up. They came from a movement the PPP/C built, with women like our late President, H.E. Janet Jagan at the forefront.

Janet Jagan was not just Guyana’s first female President. She was a fighter who, in the 1940s and 50s, battled a system that treated women as second-class citizens. She and her comrades in the PPP/C fought for our right to vote, so that women and men could vote on equal terms. The PPP/C didn’t just talk about women’s empowerment, they delivered it, decade after decade, through policies, laws, and opportunities. Just look at their list of candidates, look at the representation in the last sitting of Parliament, and look at leadership positions across the board.

So when I see young women today, women who benefit daily from rights that the PPP/C fought for casually dismissing the ballot as “having no choice,” it’s not just ignorance. It’s a slap in the face to the women who made sure you could even have a say in your country’s future.

You don’t have to love everything about politics. But pretending that not voting is some noble protest is delusional. It’s a decision to throw away the very rights you inherited. And coming from women in a country where, less than a lifetime ago, we weren’t even seen as equal citizens? That’s disgraceful.

I’ll be voting for the PPP/C because of Guyana’s history, because I value my right, because I’m not about to hand them away out of spite or apathy, and because it is the common-sense thing to do.

Sincerely,

Nutana Singh