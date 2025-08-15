PPP/C’s concrete over people policy are the lived experiences of the poor in peripheral urban centres resulting in rapid brain drain

Dear Editor,

I read Dr. Jerry Jailall’s response to my letter “A Tale of Two Administrations” with interest. He claims that when the PPP returned to office in 2020, “everything needed fixing” from roads and hospitals to drainage and schools. But if that was truly the case, shouldn’t we question what the PPP did during their 23 years in power from 1992 to 2015?

Many communities still lack potable water, and water treatment remains questionable in several coastal areas. In some places, water service disappears with the electricity. These are not new issues – they reflect years of neglect, not just challenges inherited in 2020.

Dr. Jailall praises the construction of 12 hospitals, but fails to mention that in one year alone, Guyana lost over 600 nurses. What good are new buildings when the healthcare system is short-staffed and those who remain are overworked and underpaid?

While he highlights highways and big houses in Diamond and Providence, I invite him to visit communities like B Field Sophia, Pigeon Island, and Contain-er City, where “progress” is much harder to see. For many, the reality is deteriorating infrastructure, poor services, and no benefit from the over $4 trillion spent in recent years.

The PPP’s focus on concrete over people raises serious concerns. The call from ordinary Guyanese remains clear: Better Must Come.

Sincerely,

Bryan Nobrega

AFC Candidate