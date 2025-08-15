Venezuela embassy visit down now to credibility

Dear Editor,

First, the sequence of VP Jagdeo at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara: “Now there’s evidence of him actually going to the Venezuelan Embassy” and Azruddin Mohamed from WIN HQ somewhere in Guyana: “Produce the Evidence! I Have Never Visited the Venezuelan Embassy!” My recital, interpretation, and comments.

I have never met or spoken either to VP Jagdeo or WIN’s Mohamed. Never wrote a word on the latter, before his entry in Guyana’s September 1 elections. Whereas Dr. Jagdeo has always been the former president, vice president, or Big Man, Mr. Mohamed has been variously described by me as ‘de l’il bhai, youngster, or newcomer’. Now that he is a contestant, he is the WIN’s leader.

Frankly, Dr. Jagdeo has given extremely little over the years for Guyanese to trust him. I don’t trust most things he says. Sorry, sir. Just as frankly, Mr. Mohamed is a sanctioned individual, whose past is suspected to be checkered, polka dotted, striped, plaid, and plastered in different ways. Because Dr. Jagdeo has distorted so many matters of tremendous importance for so long, he hasn’t introduced, recommended himself well. From personal experience, Dr. Jagdeo can first fabricate matters, then twist them trickily, for his advantage; hence, he ranks at the bottom in the trust index. More colloquially, he dives deeply and makes his home where snakes and scorpions rapidly retreat from in utter dread.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed has his own body of evidence, as alleged, against him. They whip, discredit, damn. But what he has put out so far in his public political life has something going for it. Plain, no frills. This is how the WIN’s leader compares to the PPP leader. Mohamed says little, but his words say much. Jagdeo says plenty, but says not much of anything. Even when Dr. Jagdeo says something that starts out giving the appearance of a straight line, dangerous curves come up.

With those as contexts, Dr. Jagdeo initially spoke “of him going into…” He was talking in the singular, of one man, in Mahaica first. Later, at Alexander Village, the PPP leader spoke of “video evidence of the Mohameds going into the Venezuelan Embassy.” From singular to plural, one to two (more Mohameds). It’s Jagdeo at his wiliest, vintage best. A master manipulator of words and situations. An uber fabricator of conditions to suit his objectives, his audience.

Azruddin Mohamed was unambiguous and unequivocal: Venezuelan Embassy? Never! Never crossed that portal. It is now back to the beginning and decision time. Who to believe? Who to trust? To date in his public life, Mr. Mohamed has not provided any body of evidence that indicates an intent or practice to mislead citizens. For emphasis, this statement pertains to his public political existence, as in public postures and public pronouncements: he has not misled Guyanese. Yet. Will he? I don’t know, and time will provide the best witness whether he does, or doesn’t.

Regarding Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, it is my loss, to my regret, to my unending disappointment that he has turned to be who he is and how he is. Venezuela was his first salvo. Venezuela may be his last straw clutched at, only for him to find quicksilver. That is, elusive to the grasp. With the permission of the Joseph Hamilton, I paraphrase his luscious contribution to Guya-nese politics: Jagdeo backed himself into a box. This box business to follow soon.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall