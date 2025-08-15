Bent St A, Back Circle advance to quarterfinals; Police booted

Bent Street A and Back Circle B were among the teams to advance to the quarterfinal round while Police were sent packing when the Deputy Mayor’s Cup 7-a-Side Inter-Ward/Village Football Championship continued at the Eve Leary Ground.

Bent Street A displayed why they are considered the event’s favourite following a crushing 4-0 win over Eagles. In similar fashion, Back Circle B made light work of Gladiators, prevailing by a 5-1 score-line.

On the other hand, Police lost to Soesdyke 2-3 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Uitvlugt bested Bent Street B 2-1 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 score at the end of normal time, while Stabroek Ballers overcame Road Warriors 3-2 via a penalty shootout after regulation time failed to produce a winner at 1-1.