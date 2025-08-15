Guyana departs for CFU U-15 Girl’s Championship

The Lady Jaguars departed local shores yesterday for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girl’s U-14 Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago, which is slated for August 15th-24th.

This is according to a press release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). According to the correspondence, newly employed General Secretary Pushpargha Chattopadhyay, National Women’s Football President and GFF Executive Member Andrea Johnson, and Technical Director Bryan Joseph met with the team before their departure.

General Secretary Chattopadhyay said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for the youngest generation of our GFF National Teams to showcase their talent on the international stage at the CFU U14 Girls Challenge Series. At this stage, all we want the girls to have is a taste of international football, and it will also be a good platform for us to see how we can develop them further.”