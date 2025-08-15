With the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup set for November 27th-30th in Leon, Mexico, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) will stage its National 3×3 Championship from September 27th to 28th at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

This was disclosed in a press release from the GBF. According to the correspondence, a total of 16 teams, which is an increase of six from the previous edition, will battle for the national crown.

The Renegades, who comprise Jude Corlette, Travis Belgrave, Nikkoloi Smith, and Dominic Vincente, are the defending champions after defeating Linden [Harold Adams, Shane Webster, Shelroy Thomas, and Orlan Glasgow] 21-15 in last year’s final at the National Gymnasium.

The winner of the event will pocket $500,000, while $200,000, $100,000, and $50,000 will be awarded to the second, third, and fourth place finishers, respectively.